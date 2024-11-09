Tour of Australia: More questions than answers as men blue pack their bags for down under

A projection, which looks impossible under the circumstances while the preparation of the side for such a major tour, has already come up for criticism. A warm-up match, originally planned between the national team and the touring India A side there to provide some valuable match practice, has now been called off.

Explaining the rationale behind preferring extended practice sessions ahead of a simulated game, Rohit said after the Mumbai defeat: “We are travelling with a squad of 19 players and only three days were allotted to us. I don’t know how much workload we can get in those three days in terms of getting everyone prepared. The management feels that we’d rather have a match simulation where batters can spend more time in the middle and the bowlers can bowl a lot of balls. That is something that we as a team feel more comfortable doing rather than playing a practice game because game time is not a problem.”

Jurel makes his case

The batting woes, meanwhile, has given enough warning signals. If the team management had been pinning their hopes on seasoned pro K.L. Rahul (already in Australia as a part of the India A team) to open the innings in the first Test in Perth in case of Rohit’s absence, the former has not looked in his best nick in the ongoing Test between the ‘A’ sides. Dhruv Jurel, the keeper-batter who was also added to the A team, outshone him with resolute efforts of 80 and 68 in either innings and could be pushing for a place in the middle order purely as a batter.

However, the team management may still prefer Rahul’s experience in the playing XI in the light of the confidence crisis in both Rohit and Kohli. The Bangalorean remains one of the only two Asian openers to have a century in the format in the SENA countries (England, South Africa and Australia), albeit with a not-so-good batting figure at the position — 2551 runs in 75 innings at 34.94.

There are serious questions about the number three and five batting positions, where a certain Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Raha held forth with courage and remarkable discipline in the two past series wins. Pujara’s contribution as a No.3 has been widely acknowledged by those in the rival camp like Pat Cummins and it would be an acid test for Shubman Gill to show he has what it takes to fill in his shoes!