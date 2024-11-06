India may win a match but Australia will clinch series 3-1: Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting made a bold prediction for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying India might sneak in a win in one match, but his former side will clinch a 3-1 triumph in a series.

The upcoming five-match Test series between India and Australia starts from 22 November. The series will see India and Australia play in Perth, Adelaide (pink-ball match), Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney from 22 November to 7 January 2025.

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia the last two times it was played there in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Moreover, Australia have not won the series since 2014-15, when they won 2-0 on home soil. Following India's recent series defeat to New Zealand, however, Ponting is confident of Australia dominating the upcoming series, and says the absence of India's premier pacer Mohammed Shami will make it more difficult for India to claim the 20 wickets required to win a Test.

“Probably more so now (than before),” Ponting said about Australia’s chances against India while speaking on an episode of The ICC Review. "Shami just leaves such a big hole in that bowling group. Back then (in August) there was still some conjecture whether Shami would be fit or not. I think taking 20 wickets in a Test match for India is going to be the biggest challenge. I think they'll bat well enough out here with the current group of batters that they've got."