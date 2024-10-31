I don't think our skill against spin has gone down: Gambhir

India cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday refuted claims that Indian batters' skills against quality spin bowling has deteriorated over the last few years, but felt that the slam-bang nature of T20 cricket has affected players' defensive skills.

India were found wanting once again at Pune in the second Test against New Zealand as their 113-run loss on a spin-friendly pitch ended their 12-year unbeaten run on home soil.

"I don't think so," Gambhir asserted when asked if Indian batters' spin-negotiating skills have gone down. "Sometimes you have to give it to the opposition as well. Mitchell Santner was outstanding in the last game. But yes, we'll keep working hard, we'll keep getting better. Guys are putting in a lot of hard yards in the nets.

"Ultimately it's the results that matter when you're playing international cricket but I don't think that our skill against spin has actually gone down. It's about probably keep working hard and keep getting better," Gambhir said on the eve of the final Test in Mumbai.

Gambhir said the cricketers are now so used to playing fast-paced and hard-hitting cricket, that it might have impaired the art of defence. "Sometimes you're so used to muscling the ball that you end up forgetting the soft hands which probably used to happen eight or 10 years back. A complete cricketer is a cricketer who plays the T20 format and Test cricket successfully. He can adapt his game.