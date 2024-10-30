Third Test: Diwali in the air, but hurt India desperate to avoid whitewash

An Indian Express report says the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has summoned as many as 35 net bowlers, mostly spinners of different hues, to provide extensive practice sessions to Rohit Sharma & Co. Desperate measures for sure, but it’s welcome in a way after a batting line-up known to be natural players of spin was found wanting against a journeyman like Mitchell Santner in Pune. It won’t be a surprise if the Indian batters decide to attack him early on to seize the initiative.

Abhishek Nayar, the new assistant coach who knows this venue like the back of his palm, revealed to the media: ‘’In the morning, there will be swing and seam. At Wankhede, you will have pacers with a smile on their face.’’ However, it also means that the batters can play their shots on this surface should they be able to survive the first session against the new ball bowlers.

No additions to squad: Nayar

There was a buzz over the last few days that India had drafted Harshit Rana, the new right-arm paceman from Delhi, into the official squad and would be giving him a look-in at the Wankhede ahead of the Australia tour. However, Nayar denied any such addition to the squad and also ruled out plans to rest pace warhead Jasprit Bumrah with an eye on his workload. This effectively means the hosts will again go in with a three-pronged spin attack, with Washington Sundar being preferred over Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel.

The Wankhede, meanwhile, holds some unforgettable memories for Ajaz Patel, the bearded Kiwi left-arm spinner born in Mumbai. Now 36, Ajaz is in the twilight of his career and cherishes his lifetime achievement at the venue during their last Test against India where he claimed 14 wickets in all, with his first innings tally reading 47.5-12-119-10.

New Zealand were still crushed by 372 runs and Ajaz, who is no Jim Laker or Anil Kumble, thanked the BCCI for scheduling a match in Mumbai. ‘’Having the opportunity to play in Mumbai is great. It’s very special to win a series in India, but we need to forget what’s happened before and look ahead,’’ he said.

Weighing in on the wicket, Gary Stead, one of the longest serving coaches in international cricket, announced it’s a “red clay pitch” and that adapting to the surface will be the visitors' biggest challenge. “The red clay is very different, so we’re going to have to adapt quickly,” he added.

Catch the Match

India vs New Zealand

Third Test, Wankhede Stadium, 1-5 November

Match starts from 9.30 am IST