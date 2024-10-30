Third Test: Diwali in the air, but hurt India desperate to avoid whitewash
Mumbai-born Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel still relishes his 10 wickets in an innings in his birthplace in 2021
The tables have really turned in a matter of just two weeks. India, rated as modern-day ‘invincibles’ at home, are now faced with the unenviable task of trying to thwart a whitewash in the third and final Test against the disciplined New Zealanders at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium from Friday. The last time they faced such humiliation was a 2-0 verdict against a powerful South Africa back in 2000.
At the best of times, this time is festive season for Indian players with the spirit of Diwali in the air, but Rohit Sharma & Co may like to keep their celebrations on hold until they provide a fitting riposte — with the World Test Championship (WTC) table in mind — and a confidence booster ahead of the five-Test series Down Under. Two back-to-back defeats may not necessarily make the no. 1 ranked Test team a bad one overnight, but there are major issues that the team management needs to address urgently.
The first priority for the team’s think tank would be to guard against pressing the panic button, though the news from Mumbai is that they have asked for a ‘rank turner’ again as they want to rely on their tried and tested methods. The ploy backfired on them in Pune, and indications are that this will be a typical Wankhede surface, prepared with red soil, which would offer some bounce and carry to start with, but begin to break down quickly, assisting spinners from the second or third day.
An Indian Express report says the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has summoned as many as 35 net bowlers, mostly spinners of different hues, to provide extensive practice sessions to Rohit Sharma & Co. Desperate measures for sure, but it’s welcome in a way after a batting line-up known to be natural players of spin was found wanting against a journeyman like Mitchell Santner in Pune. It won’t be a surprise if the Indian batters decide to attack him early on to seize the initiative.
Abhishek Nayar, the new assistant coach who knows this venue like the back of his palm, revealed to the media: ‘’In the morning, there will be swing and seam. At Wankhede, you will have pacers with a smile on their face.’’ However, it also means that the batters can play their shots on this surface should they be able to survive the first session against the new ball bowlers.
No additions to squad: Nayar
There was a buzz over the last few days that India had drafted Harshit Rana, the new right-arm paceman from Delhi, into the official squad and would be giving him a look-in at the Wankhede ahead of the Australia tour. However, Nayar denied any such addition to the squad and also ruled out plans to rest pace warhead Jasprit Bumrah with an eye on his workload. This effectively means the hosts will again go in with a three-pronged spin attack, with Washington Sundar being preferred over Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel.
The Wankhede, meanwhile, holds some unforgettable memories for Ajaz Patel, the bearded Kiwi left-arm spinner born in Mumbai. Now 36, Ajaz is in the twilight of his career and cherishes his lifetime achievement at the venue during their last Test against India where he claimed 14 wickets in all, with his first innings tally reading 47.5-12-119-10.
New Zealand were still crushed by 372 runs and Ajaz, who is no Jim Laker or Anil Kumble, thanked the BCCI for scheduling a match in Mumbai. ‘’Having the opportunity to play in Mumbai is great. It’s very special to win a series in India, but we need to forget what’s happened before and look ahead,’’ he said.
Weighing in on the wicket, Gary Stead, one of the longest serving coaches in international cricket, announced it’s a “red clay pitch” and that adapting to the surface will be the visitors' biggest challenge. “The red clay is very different, so we’re going to have to adapt quickly,” he added.
Catch the Match
India vs New Zealand
Third Test, Wankhede Stadium, 1-5 November
Match starts from 9.30 am IST
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines