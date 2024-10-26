Second Test: Undone by pace and now spin, hurt India look for answers

When India last lost a Test series at home against Alastair Cook’s England in 2012, a certain Gautam Gambhir was one of the openers along with Virender Sehwag. Sachin Tendulkar was still around, and the visitors boasted classy performers like their prolific captain Kevin Pietersen, and Graeme Swann.

A span of 12 years has seen a generational change in cricket — but that’s how long the hosts have been able to keep their invincible tag at home. Not any more, however, as a disciplined New Zealand — perhaps low on natural talent but honest triers — create history with a whopping victory inside three days in Pune to assure themselves of their first-ever Test series win on Indian soil.

Rohit Sharma’s men, who may be still sitting on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table but need to win four of their remaining six Tests to make it to the final without depending on other results, must be left wondering what hit them.

In hindsight, did India eventually pay the price for underestimating the Kiwis, despite being aware that the latter have stolen their thunder many a time in crucial battles?