Second Test: Undone by pace and now spin, hurt India look for answers
Tag of being 'invincible' at home wears off as Rohit Sharma & Co. lose first series at home since 2012
When India last lost a Test series at home against Alastair Cook’s England in 2012, a certain Gautam Gambhir was one of the openers along with Virender Sehwag. Sachin Tendulkar was still around, and the visitors boasted classy performers like their prolific captain Kevin Pietersen, and Graeme Swann.
A span of 12 years has seen a generational change in cricket — but that’s how long the hosts have been able to keep their invincible tag at home. Not any more, however, as a disciplined New Zealand — perhaps low on natural talent but honest triers — create history with a whopping victory inside three days in Pune to assure themselves of their first-ever Test series win on Indian soil.
Rohit Sharma’s men, who may be still sitting on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table but need to win four of their remaining six Tests to make it to the final without depending on other results, must be left wondering what hit them.
In hindsight, did India eventually pay the price for underestimating the Kiwis, despite being aware that the latter have stolen their thunder many a time in crucial battles?
Truth be told, there seemed to be more media hype about the Australia series after the win over Bangladesh, despite a full three-Test series yet to be played against them. "We now need to play well and win the remaining Test in Wankhede. Let’s not think too far ahead," a crestfallen Sharma said later.
18-series streak ends
Mitchell Santner was not even a part of the playing XI when they defeated India by eight wickets in Bengaluru to take lead in the three-match series. He was brought back in place of Matt Henry in view of the spin-friendly attack and what an inspired selection it has been for the visitors.
If it was pace which undid India in Bengaluru, it’s spin which did the damage in Pune. What’s even more embarrassing for India is that it happened despite the team management taking all possible ‘measures’ to ensure a turner at the MCA Stadium, a ploy which boomeranged on them.
While the likes of Washington Sundar, Ravi Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja did their bit to tie down New Zealand to modest 250-plus totals in both innings — it was the much hyped batting line-up which imploded twice in three days.
This is in no way to detract from the epic bowling performance of Santner, a seasoned left-arm spinner alright, but more used to playing supporting roles rather than hogging the limelight all the way.
The Hamilton man, whose best-ever haul before this match was three for 34, could not have perhaps dreamt of a match haul of 13 wickets for 157 runs (7/53 and 6/104), figures which would have done someone like Rangana Herath — their spin bowling mentor for the subcontinent tour and the all-time highest wicket taker among left-arm spinners — proud.
An 18-series winning streak at home spead over a period of more than a decade does not come easy — though India owe it largely to the domination of their spinners. It would hence hurt them all the more to be beaten at their own game, and Sharma made no effort to hide his disappointment. "It’s definitely disappointing, all credit to New Zealand for winning the series. We just couldn’t put enough runs on the board,’’ he said at the post-match presentation.
Ironically though, the morning did not quite show the day on Saturday. The bowlers did their job of getting the remaining five New Zealand wickets for 57 runs, leaving India with a target of 359. When India broke for lunch at 81/1, with Yashasvi Jaiswal showing the intent of taking the fight to the rival camp, the fans were conjuring up visions of the Sachin Tendulkar-led chase of 387 against England in Chennai.
However, it was not to be as once again, like their previous three innings in the Test series so far, there was no batter ready to drop anchor. Virat Kohli seemed more determined this time around until he perished to a Santner armball — leg-before after a contentious umpires’ call. The master batter, who had a forgettable series so far despite a 50 in Bengaluru, didn’t look happy with the decision, but he was the fifth wicket to fall and the odds were already stacked against India pulling off the improbable chase.
