Pune Test: Batting meltdown threatens end of India's unbeaten run at home

It’s difficult to decide India’s worst day in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand — the 46 in Bengaluru or 156 all out in Pune? If the first could be treated as an aberration and a combination of factors such as cloud cover, hostile seam bowling and a temperamental pitch, the second on Friday was harder to fathom.

The capitulation of the famed Indian batting line-up was tough to digest against Mitchell Santner, an economic left-arm spinner at best, whose asset has been a nagging length rather than an ability to turn the ball. After 28 Tests and until the beginning of this one, his best-ever haul in an innings was a 3/34. Now, the Hamilton man has figures of 19.3-1-53-7 against the likes of Virat Kohli & Co.

Keeping up the pressure at the other end was Glenn Phillips, better known as an attacking middle-order batter who also bowls off-spin. As the disciplined New Zealanders have swelled their overall lead to 301 runs already by the end of play on second day, the end of India’s unbeaten run of 18 Test series at home (stretching way back to 2013) looks very much a reality.