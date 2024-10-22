2nd Test: Dad Naushad just wants Sarfaraz to keep up the good work
Not wanting to jinx his success is natural, especially so soon after the Khan family’s close shave with younger brother, Mumbai all-rounder Musheer's car accident
Ever since Sarfaraz Khan made his much-talked-about Test debut against England earlier this year, his dad Naushad has become one of the most sought-after persons for the Indian cricket media. The clamour to get a sound byte from him has only increased after the feisty batter’s maiden century in Bengaluru, but Khan Sr. has now learnt to play it by the book.
“See, he (Sarfaraz) has just started his Test career. Let him play at least 8–9 Tests and do something — then it’s better to talk,” Naushad said when National Herald reached out to him for a reaction the other day. Such caution is perhaps understandable after his emotional outburst in the wake of his son’s long wait for the debut cap in Rajkot, where he surprised all with a breezy half-century.
While Rohit Sharma & Co are still licking their wounds after an unexpected eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru, the biggest debate going around is the toss-up between Sarfaraz and senior pro K.L. Rahul for the playing XI for the Pune Test beginning on Thursday, 24 October.
Shubman Gill, who was ruled out for Bengaluru with a neck sprain, is fit and should come in at No. 3, while Virat Kohli can drop down to his customary No. 4 position. The dilemma before the team management will then be whom to play at No. 5 — and Naushad surely understands the wisdom of not talking up his son’s chances at this juncture.
It has already become the stuff of folklore how Naushad, a decent club cricketer in the Mumbai maidan circuit, realised his own dream of playing Test cricket through his elder son.
Meanwhile the younger one, Musheer, has just had a glorious 2023–24 debut season for Mumbai. However, the Khans had a close shave with disaster too, when Musheer suffered a horrific car crash on the outskirts of Lucknow earlier in October, while he was travelling from Azamgarh to play for Mumbai in the Irani Cup.
The injury raised the spectre of the Rishabh Pant one from late 2022; but fortunately, Musheer got away with just a fracture in the neck region and has been seen wearing a neck brace. The gifted 19-year-old all-rounder has already piled up 716 runs, at an average of 51.14, with three centuries and a half-century in domestic cricket — but will be missing at least three months of action now.
Thankful to BCCI
“I am really thankful to the BCCI and the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) for their support and help at this critical phase for the family. Musheer is currently in rehab in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and they will issue updates on his fitness,” Naushad said during a telephonic chat.
An extremely familiar face in Mumbai cricketing circles, Naushad has played with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as well in the latter’s younger days. The hard grind he put both his sons through reminds one of the legend of Richard Williams and the famous tennis sisters. While such comparisons are odious, Naushad’s passion and the extent of his involvement does remind one of the father of that star pair.
After his son’s Test debut, Naushad famously said: “I am playing Test cricket through him. He wears my name on his back: 9 and 7, which is nau-saat — my name, Naushad! I am happy as both coach and father.”
How often have you seen this happening?
