2nd Test: Dad Naushad just wants Sarfaraz to keep up the good work

Ever since Sarfaraz Khan made his much-talked-about Test debut against England earlier this year, his dad Naushad has become one of the most sought-after persons for the Indian cricket media. The clamour to get a sound byte from him has only increased after the feisty batter’s maiden century in Bengaluru, but Khan Sr. has now learnt to play it by the book.

“See, he (Sarfaraz) has just started his Test career. Let him play at least 8–9 Tests and do something — then it’s better to talk,” Naushad said when National Herald reached out to him for a reaction the other day. Such caution is perhaps understandable after his emotional outburst in the wake of his son’s long wait for the debut cap in Rajkot, where he surprised all with a breezy half-century.

While Rohit Sharma & Co are still licking their wounds after an unexpected eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru, the biggest debate going around is the toss-up between Sarfaraz and senior pro K.L. Rahul for the playing XI for the Pune Test beginning on Thursday, 24 October.

Shubman Gill, who was ruled out for Bengaluru with a neck sprain, is fit and should come in at No. 3, while Virat Kohli can drop down to his customary No. 4 position. The dilemma before the team management will then be whom to play at No. 5 — and Naushad surely understands the wisdom of not talking up his son’s chances at this juncture.