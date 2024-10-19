Sarfaraz Khan: The angry young man of Indian cricket shines again

Sarfaraz Khan is what you can call the angry young man of Indian cricket. He may be 26 and only three Test matches old, but there is no hint of anxiousness of a newcomer in him trying to please the team’s think tank by playing the correct waiting game.

Rather, it’s his feisty nature which makes the Mumbaikar so different from the aspirants for a berth in the Indian middle order – always ready to look the opponent in the eye and punish the loose ball. No prizes for guessing, it’s his tough childhood and years of waiting in the wings despite scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket that has toughened him up and it’s now reflecting on the big stage.

As soon as the stocky Sarfaraz rose on his toes to punch Tim Southee through the covers for a four to race to his maiden Test century, he began trending bigtime in the social media. An amazing effort as the landmark came in only 110 balls while his invaluable partnership with Virat Kohli on Friday afternoon put India on course for what could be a remarkable turnaround after the shameful collapse of 46 in the first innings.

22nd Indian

For those with an eye for statistics, Sarfaraz became the 22nd Indian player to score a duck and a century in the same Test. Shubman Gill, whose last minute stiff neck actually paved the way for Sarfaraz in the playing XI, and Shikhar Dhawan are among those who have accomplished such a feat in previous games. Come the second Test in Pune when Gill will be back, it would be interesting to see if Gautam Gambhir & Co can walk the talk by rewarding form over reputation.

A look at Sarfaraz’s wagon wheel would shows a bulk of runs square off the wicket and behind it, courtesy some of the cheeky nudges and upper cuts he played against both the seamers and spinners. The way the wicket has progressively eased out gave him the time to play such shots and fact remains that the likes of Ajaz Patel & Co were not really in the same league as Ravi Ashwin & Co, but it’s to Sarfaraz’s credit that he never looked bothered by the occasion of facing a huge first innings deficit since yesterday.