Yashasvi and Sarfaraz: How Mumbai's famed 'sodu nako' spirit binds them together

Sodu nako is a favourite Marathi catch phrase in Mumbai cricket circles which, when translated, loosely means: don’t let it go. No prizes for guessing that it’s the philosophy with which young cricketers grow up in the Maximum City, and Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, two of the heroes of India's Rajkot win over England, are great believers in it.

The historic 434-run win, India’s biggest ever, has been the culmination of great teamwork, but one of the abiding memories will be Yashasvi and Sarfaraz running toward each other in jubilation — bats raised — after the former reached his second double century in back-to-back Tests. As they walked back to the dressing room after an unbeaten 172-run partnership off 158 balls, Sarfaraz urged the man of the moment to lead the way back to the pavilion.

A heartwarming gesture from the debutant, who himself got the cricket fraternity talking with his busy innings of 62 and 68 not out. Four years Yashasvi's senior at Bandra's Rizvi Springfield School, Sarfaraz showed what Indian cricketers refer to as ‘enjoying each other’s success’ these days as the duo defined a triumph of willpower, patience and of course, skill against all odds.

If Yashasvi’s stories of living in a club tent at Azad Maidan, and finding a surprise benefactor in coach-cum-mentor Jwala Singh had already been well documented, the saga of Naushad Khan and his two sons Sarfaraz and Musheer is no less fascinating. Not only are they products of the same school — which also produced yet another run machine Prithvi Shaw as a schoolboy cricketer — but of Mumbai cricket's inherent sodu nako attitude.