2nd Test: It was worth the wait for seven-star Washington Sundar

The last time Washington Sundar played a Test match was three-and-a-half years ago, against England, in Ahmedabad — where he was the third spinner and ended up with only one wicket in an innings win for the hosts. The wait has been worth it, though, as the reticent 25-year-old turned an unlikely hero on his comeback, claiming a career-best 7 for 59 that's thrown a spanner in the works for the Kiwis in Pune.

Just ponder this: In the four Tests the tall, rangy all-rounder played before Pune, he had picked up six wickets before he doubled his tally on Thursday afternoon, 24 October. Not only was this Sundar’s maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, but it also made history as these were the best bowling figures at the venue for the longest format.

With this, Sundar pipped the likes of Steve O’Keefe (6 for 35), Nathan Lyon from Australia and fellow Indian pacer Umesh Yadav to the record — becoming the first Indian bowler to take a fifer at this venue as well.

Here's some more for the statistically inclined fans: Sundar also joins an elite list of Indian bowlers, as he holds the fourth-best bowling figures in the history of Test matches between India and New Zealand. Legendary off-spinners S. Venkataraghavan, E.A.S. Prasanna and Ravi Ashwin sit ahead of Sundar on that list.