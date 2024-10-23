Second Test: Sundar may get look in to thwart Kiwi left-handers

It’s going to be back to a familiar recipe for Rohit Sharma’s men — a slow turner with low bounce and a three-pronged spin attack — as they look to bounce back against New Zealand after that ill-fated session in Bengaluru a week back. The hosts did show a lot of character against in the second innings, though they could not prevent defeat, and do not want to take any more chances in Pune.

The bounce and carry in the Chinnaswamy wicket in Bengaluru, not to speak of the overcast conditions when play began on second day, had hurt India’s pride badly as they are not used to being rocked by pace at home.

So ever since the team reached Pune for the second Test, reports have come in about how the team management got ground staff to shave off any speck of grass on the black-soil turf, but the riddle is what combination they go in with. Will it be Ashwin-Jadeja-Kuldeep again, or Washington Sundar in place of one of the three?

The addition of Sundar, who has only played four Tests till date, is being seen as a contingency measure as the spinners surprisingly failed to make much of an impact against the Kiwi batters in either innings at Bengaluru. The tall off-spinner can spin the ball away from the southpaws on a regular basis along with veteran Ashwin, and the Kiwi top order has three of them in captain Tom Latham, Devon Conway and the gifted Rachin Ravindra.