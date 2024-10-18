First Test: Rachin's love affair with Bengaluru grows with classy ton

A couple of days before the Bengaluru Test, Rachin Ravindra said in an interview that he often felt like pinching himself at the idea that he would be actually playing a Test there in front of his family. After a masterly innings of 134 at a venue which resonated with him in more ways than one on Friday, he would probably be repeating the same lines.

It was arguably one of the best batting efforts in recent times by an overseas batter on Indian soil, a knock which showed what it takes to handle the feared Indian spinners. Resuming the day at 180 for three, New Zealand were in danger in losing the initiative as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which is where the 24-year-old showed remarkable maturity in leading the counterattack.

A towering six off Ravindra Jadeja earlier took Ravindra to 94, and he reached 98 by dispatching the very next ball to the fence through the covers. He then swept Ravi Ashwin to reach his second Test hundred, in a city he considers his second home given that his parents Ravi and Deepa were born there and grandparents lived there.

The left-hander showed the correct method to play spinners on this track, either staying on the front foot or making a shimmy down the pitch that nullified the turn and also took the leg-before dismissal out of the equation.