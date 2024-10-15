Test series: For Rachin, playing before family in Bengaluru will be special

The Indian roots of Rachin Ravindra, now a regular fixture as number four in the Kiwi batting line-up in Tests, becomes a talking point whenever he visits the country. All the more so if the match is in Bengaluru – where his parents come from and grandparents are settled - as New Zealand take on India in the first of their three-Test series on Wednesday.

Born and brought up in Wellington, the 24-year-old calls himself a ‘Kiwi all the way through,’ but he admits to the extra rush of adrenalin to be playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium – where parents Ravi Krishnamurthy and Deepa are expected to be in the stands. “There’ll be a bunch of them in the crowd and I know Dad will be here watching. So those moments, you know, you pinch yourself on the journey and for this it’s definitely one,” Ravindra told the New Zealand Cricket media.

Replying to an obvious question from the media, Ravindra said he is very proud of his Indian heritage and playing in front of family will be something pretty special. “I’m born and brought up in Wellington, you know, I’m a Kiwi all the way through. So for me, it’s amazing and I’m very proud of my Indian heritage and to be able to play where a lot of my family is based is something pretty special,” he added.