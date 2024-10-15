Test series: For Rachin, playing before family in Bengaluru will be special
New Zealand’s young No.4 batter aware of the challenges of containing India, undefeated in last 18 series at home
The Indian roots of Rachin Ravindra, now a regular fixture as number four in the Kiwi batting line-up in Tests, becomes a talking point whenever he visits the country. All the more so if the match is in Bengaluru – where his parents come from and grandparents are settled - as New Zealand take on India in the first of their three-Test series on Wednesday.
Born and brought up in Wellington, the 24-year-old calls himself a ‘Kiwi all the way through,’ but he admits to the extra rush of adrenalin to be playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium – where parents Ravi Krishnamurthy and Deepa are expected to be in the stands. “There’ll be a bunch of them in the crowd and I know Dad will be here watching. So those moments, you know, you pinch yourself on the journey and for this it’s definitely one,” Ravindra told the New Zealand Cricket media.
Replying to an obvious question from the media, Ravindra said he is very proud of his Indian heritage and playing in front of family will be something pretty special. “I’m born and brought up in Wellington, you know, I’m a Kiwi all the way through. So for me, it’s amazing and I’m very proud of my Indian heritage and to be able to play where a lot of my family is based is something pretty special,” he added.
Bengaluru has not never disappointed Ravindra in his past appearances in white ball cricket – with him scoring a blazing hundred against Pakistan during the ODI World Cup. He has also represented Chennai Super Kings against RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) in IPL 2024 after the CSK management roped him in the mini auction following his prolific run in the World Cup.
“Yeah, it’s cool, I think. Obviously when I was here last time, well I guess it was the IPL, and then before that it was the ODI World Cup. So, two pretty cool experiences to have, part of two very good teams and had those experiences,” he added.
However, Ravindra knows taking on India in a Test series at home – where the hosts have been undefeated in last 18 series since 2013 – is a different ballgame altogether. During their last visit to India for a Test series in 2021 which India won 1-0, the Kiwis had looked much more resolute than their current form when they were humbled by Sri Lanka.
Different beast
‘’Test cricket is a different beast. They have got great spinners in Ashwin, Jadeja who are really accomplished bowlers. Their pace attack is also awesome – so it’s not as if they are only relying on spin. Hopefully, we can put up a strong fight,’’ he said.
Meanwhile, paceman Ben Sears has been ruled out of the upcoming series to a knee injury and the team management called in uncapped Otago Volts bowler Jacob Duffy. Sears experienced pain in his left knee while training during the recent series in Sri Lanka and underwent scans in New Zealand last week.
Duffy, Otago’s all-time leading wicket-taker, has featured in six ODIs and 14 T20Is for the Black Caps and currently has 299 first class wickets to his name.
Catch the match
India vs New Zealand
First Test, Bengaluru (Oct. 16-20)
Match starts at 9.30 am
