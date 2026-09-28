Mentally fresh, physically fit – the ploy behind Kohli unlocking his new self

The weekend certainly belonged to Virat Kohli. A day after his interview went on air, in which he said he would do ‘whatever it takes’ to win what could be his last World Cup in 2027, the master batter showed he was primed for the challenge. The air of supreme authority with which Kohli compiled his 55th ODI century on Sunday, almost as if it were a fruit of his own sweet will, left one awestruck once again.

The scenario was tailor-made for him – a chase in his favourite format, under helpful batting conditions, was, after all, like bread and butter. He has added a significant high note to his craft by taking the aerial route more frequently, hitting nine sixes, along with a higher dose of aggression, as reflected in his strike rate of 157.95 during his unbeaten 139 off 88 balls.

For the Kohli-watchers, the change has been conspicuous ever since he returned to international cricket in only one format last October. Speaking during a lengthy chat with the broadcasters on Sunday, Kohli attributed it to two key factors – staying ‘mentally fresh’ and ‘physically fit’. With the captaincy a thing of the past and only one format to focus on, the entertainer has looked rejuvenated every time he has joined the Indian squad after considerable gaps – be it for the home series against South Africa and Afghanistan or now against the West Indies.