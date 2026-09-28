Mentally fresh, physically fit – the ploy behind Kohli unlocking his new self
Be ready to run four doubles in an over even when you are batting at 150, master batter’s advice for youngsters
The weekend certainly belonged to Virat Kohli. A day after his interview went on air, in which he said he would do ‘whatever it takes’ to win what could be his last World Cup in 2027, the master batter showed he was primed for the challenge. The air of supreme authority with which Kohli compiled his 55th ODI century on Sunday, almost as if it were a fruit of his own sweet will, left one awestruck once again.
The scenario was tailor-made for him – a chase in his favourite format, under helpful batting conditions, was, after all, like bread and butter. He has added a significant high note to his craft by taking the aerial route more frequently, hitting nine sixes, along with a higher dose of aggression, as reflected in his strike rate of 157.95 during his unbeaten 139 off 88 balls.
For the Kohli-watchers, the change has been conspicuous ever since he returned to international cricket in only one format last October. Speaking during a lengthy chat with the broadcasters on Sunday, Kohli attributed it to two key factors – staying ‘mentally fresh’ and ‘physically fit’. With the captaincy a thing of the past and only one format to focus on, the entertainer has looked rejuvenated every time he has joined the Indian squad after considerable gaps – be it for the home series against South Africa and Afghanistan or now against the West Indies.
The benefits of a hungrier Kohli also rubbed off on his IPL performance when Royal Challengers Bangalore won back-to-back titles earlier this year. Breaking down his innings on an evening when he became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to cross the 15,000-run mark in ODIs, Kohli put it down to a clear understanding of his game at this stage of his career and keeping himself “physically very fit, because the game is more or less in the mind”.
“I’ve never been a guy who practised a lot, even when I was playing all three formats, as you know. So, for me, it’s just about staying mentally fresh, staying in the present moment and just expressing myself really out there, playing in a certain way and getting used to this template more often.”
While Kohli has promised to continue playing positively, he is also cautious about crossing that thin line between being aggressive and reckless. “I’m going to continue to play like that, but not be reckless. There’s a fine line which, as a professional, as an experienced player, I should have the ability to execute in this way without playing reckless shots and getting the team through.”
There are two more matches left in the series before the Men in Blue face a more serious challenge in a five-match ODI series in New Zealand in November. The Kiwi pace attack and the conditions in Auckland and Wellington will present a different ballgame, and that’s when Shubman Gill will depend more on the ‘Big Two’ for their adaptability.
Now that Kohli is in the home stretch of his storied career, with landmarks more of an add-on than anything left to prove, he harps on how “very grateful and blessed” he is to have been playing top-flight cricket for 18 years.
“Just keeping my head down, working hard, and thanking God for everything that I’ve been blessed with and the opportunities that I’ve gotten in my life to be where I am,” he said.
Finally, any word of advice for the younger generation?
“Don’t think a lot about all the other stuff outside of the field. Once you enter the ground, this is everything, and it should be everything for you guys. And just put your body on the line.
“As I said, put your head down. If you have to run four doubles in an over when you’re batting at 150, you have to do it. There are no excuses.”
That’s the Virat Kohli way!