MI reset on cards as head coach Mahela out; Hardik the captain's turn next?

A title-drought since 2020 — not to speak of a confidence crisis in captain Hardik Pandya despite him being in charge for three seasons now — has sparked off a re-set in the Mumbai Indians camp. The five-time champions parted ways with Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, the head coach who was the key backroom man for three IPL titles, on Saturday while there is a learned guess that Rohit Sharma may make a return as captain.

The news of Mahela’s departure, albeit anticipated as the ownerships are often known to be ruthless with their restructuring strategy, created quite a ripple in IPL fraternity.

While the IPL auction is still sometime away in December, two of the most successful franchises in the league’s history have meant business as Chennai Super Kings have finally bid adieu to Stephen Fleming after 17 seasons.

“Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the #OneFamily and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure,” former Sri Lankan captain Mahela said in a statement.