MI to bank on positive record against RCB to break the string of losses

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians' poor form, which has plagued them from last season, is something which has become a cause for concern for skipper Rohit Sharma. The side's crucial match against a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on song at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium later on Saturday, could well decide in which direction the star-studded MI are headed in this edition of the IPL.



Having lost all three matches this season despite having one of the best support staff and recovery specialists, MI would be banking on the positive record against the RCB, having won 17 of the 29 games played thus far with RCB winning 11 and one ending in a tie, which RCB won in a super-over.



Having said that, RCB have got the better of Mumbai Indians in three of the last five games, and with new skipper Faf du Plessis marshalling his side -- and the South African having also played a couple of good knocks at the top -- it gives the team from Bengaluru the momentum going into the crunch game.



Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's match-winning 23-ball unbeaten 44, which came at a time when RCB were in a hopeless situation against Rajasthan Royals, also gives the team the self-belief that it can come back from any situation and win if they have wickets in hand.