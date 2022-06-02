Moeen Ali ready to return to Test cricket if new coach McCullum needs him

"Baz (McCullum) messaged me asking if I was 'in'," Moeen was quoted as saying by the Guardian newspaper. "I have played with him in the Indian Premier League and really enjoyed the way he works.



"We spoke and he mentioned potentially, in the future, if there is a tour, or whenever really, would I be available? I said 'call me at the time'. We'll see. The door is open," added the Worcestershire player.



England have reset the team establishment after the Ashes debacle earlier in the year and will start a new era captain Ben Stokes and McCullum with a series against New Zealand.