Morkel wants to build bridges with his bowling unit to get the job done

Never before did a bowling coach of the Indian team garner so much media attention which Morne Morkel did on his first day at office in Chennai on Friday, 13 September. The former South African pace warhead, looking as fit ever at 39, said he wanted to ‘connect and build friendships’ with the bowling unit along the way to achieve best results in the coming months.

Morkel, whose last international assignment was as the bowling coach of Pakistan till the ICC World Cup in India last year, also served as the bowling mentor of Lucknow Super Giants with Gautam Gambhir. As the Gambhir era began in Indian cricket, the new chief coach’s insistence to have the South African on board eventually paid off and his first assignment will now be the two-Test series against Bangladesh beginning on 19 September.

A regular in India, the erstwhile new ball partner of Dale Steyn seemed to stress on the virtues of bowling on the channel to the likes of Akashdeep and newcomer Yash Dayal in a video on BCCI social media handles. “I’m here now on the set-up and I’m looking forward to a great journey and time with India. For me, it is important to connect well with the guys. I’ve played a lot against some of the players I’ve seen and connected a little bit too with some of the guys doing IPL and to now be in the camp and form friendships and relationships for me is very important,” said Morkel, who was a member of Kolkata Knight Riders’ 2014 IPL-winning team.