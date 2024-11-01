Mumbai Indians: Is all well with the five-time champions again?

Is it all well now at the Mumbai Indians camp after the divided house it was last year? The retention list of the five-time champions suggests they are on the right track as they have got their Indian core back on board on Thursday and more importantly, veteran Rohit Sharma has been convinced to stay back in his comfort zone.

‘’Thrilled to be part of Mumbai Indians again,’’ said the ‘Hitman,’ a politically correct statement which the MI management and his legion of fans wanted to hear. It hasn’t been a well kept secret that the 37-year-old had decided on throwing himself up for auction after being unceremoniously removed from the captaincy last year. However, it seems a pragmatic call on Rohit’s part at the twilight of his career to stay back for possibly his last IPL cycle rather than be associated with an under-achieving franchise just for the money.

A Mumbaikar to the core, Rohit told the MI media: “I’m thrilled to be part of Mumbai Indians again. I played so much cricket here. This is the place where I have started my cricket career. So this city is very, very special and I am happy to be here.”