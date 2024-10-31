IPL retention: KKR skipper Shreyas, Delhi's Pant let go; Klaasen, Bumrah hit jackpot

There were enough Diwali fireworks as the 10 IPL (Indian Premier League) franchises released their list of retentions for the next three-year cycle on Thursday evening, with Heinrich Klaasen, the South African dasher, commanding the highest price tag of a whopping Rs 23 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad. The wicketkeeper-batter played a key role in the turnaround of the Orange Army’s fortunes last season, until they lost the final to Kolkata Knight Riders.

If Klaasen’s price tag was a foregone conclusion, the suspense over the fate of Shreyas Iyer — who led KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) to their first title after a gap of a decade and Rishabh Pant, the inspirational Delhi Capitals captain — ended on a predictable note. After a month-long speculation, both stars were released and will be up in the mega auction in a month’s time to seek a better price tag.

There was, meanwhile, little surprise that Lucknow Super Giants would not be retaining K.L. Rahul, their captain for the last three seasons. Rahul, a prolific scorer in the league, was in the eye of a storm last season when TV cameras caught him facing a mouthful from owner Sanjeev Goenka after a heavy defeat.

The star Indian middle-order batter’s strike rate was a cause for concern on the T20 stage, though there will be no dearth of takers for him in the auction, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru reported to be eyeing him to boost the middle order.