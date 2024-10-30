IPL 2025: Will Virat Kohli be back as RCB captain?

"I will continue to be an RCB player till I play my last game in IPL. But it’s been a great journey of nine years of joy, frustration, moments of happiness and sadness, and I just want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and believing in me relentlessly and unconditionally.’’ Kohli had said on his X handle after stepping down from captaincy three years ago .

While Kohli may not have been the captain for last three seasons, he had been very much the go-to person for du Plessis and other teammates for advice at critical junctures.

The franchises are generally tightlipped about their retention policy or auction strategy (some are known to hold mock auctions as preparation), but there was some buzz in the media that RCB were eyeing a younger captain in Shubman Gill, though the latter refused to leave Gujarat Titans, while the name of K.L. Rahul, a Bengaluru boy, was also in the air sometime ago.

Each franchise factors in a lot of pros and cons before choosing a captain, saleability certainly being one of them. Who better than Kohli on that score who, at 35 and with a reduced workload in international cricket (no T20Is), is likely to be more receptive to such a proposal?

The IPL, on its part, can only celebrate such an eventuality as it’s now short on the larger-than-life captains, with M.S. Dhoni relinquishing his post and Rohit Sharma being removed. The elusive IPL trophy, if won, can only be an icing on the cake for Kohli.