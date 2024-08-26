Mushfiqur Rahim: The ageless warrior brings some cheer for Bangladesh

As his country hogged international headlines for all the wrong reasons over the last four months, what went under the radar was the quiet manner in which Bangladesh went about their preparations for the Test series against a rival with whom their rivalry often spills over beyond the pitch. Even while their white ball team was busy playing in the T20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies, the Test squad went about their preparations and what’s more – Mushfiqur took time out for the first time in 16 years to play for Bangladesh A to prepare for the series.

He has now surpassed Tamim Iqbal as the owner of highest number of centuries overseas – five - but the significant thing to note here is that it was his first one after a gap of seven years. Mushfiqur’s technique and shot selection, alongwith his temperament to play the long innings has long distinguished him in the world stage but what separates him from some of his other compatriots is his hunger to succeed on the big stage despite being there and done that.

‘’Mushfiq bhai is a very dedicated individual,’’ gushed Mominul Haq, a younger teammate who chipped in with a half-century on third day of the Test when the visitors were fighting back. ‘’Whatever I will say about him will not be enough. He plays very differently than the rest of us. He bats every ball with a lot of care. It shows his vast experience. Watching him bat is a lesson in how he manages the innings with the rest of us.’’

Now that they are 1-0 up, Bangladesh have given themselves a chance of carving out a memorable Test series win. It was a rarity to see the Tigers, whose insipid batting performances in the longer format have often raised questions as they have received the Test status back in 2000, show some character.

It was perhaps in the fitness of things that Mushfiqur led this batting resurgence, setting an example of how to build partnerships. He may have also laid out a blueprint for Bangladesh’s future successes where their quality spinners can strangle the opposition, however fancied they may be, provided they can bat out of their skins.

This is something which only time can tell!