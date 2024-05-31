T20 World Cup: Cricket set for a leap of faith in search of the US market

Meanwhile, who will be the last man standing on 29 June night at Barbados in a tournament which looks as open as ever? Can co-hosts West Indies, one of the two countries along with England to lift the trophy twice, win it for the third time under young skipper Rovman Powell or Jos Buttler can be the first skipper to lift back-to-back trophies? The odds will also be high on Rohit Sharma ending the ICC trophy drought after the heartbreak in the 50-overs World Cup final in 2023.

Here's a look at some of the FAQs about the tournament:

Format & groupings

The number of teams is at an all-time high as they have increased from16 teams in the last edition in Australia to 20 this time. The teams have been divided into four groups of 5 teams each:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, United States, Canada

Group B: Australia, England, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: Afghanistan, New Zealand, West Indies, Papua New Guinea, Uganda

Group D: Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands

A total of 55 matches will be played during the mega event from 2-29 June, where each team will play four matches during the initial league stages. The top two sides from each group will then advance to the Super 8 stages, where the eight qualifiers will be divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two finishers from each group will then qualify for the semi-finals with the finale set for 29 June.

The four venues in the US are Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida; Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina; Grand Prairie, Texas and Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, New York City.

The six venues in the West Indies are Providence Stadium, Guyana; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba; Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St. Vincent and Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia. Incidentally, this is the second time the Caribbean are hosting the T20 World Cup after 2010.

What happened in 2022:

Winners: England; Runners Up: Pakistan

Top runscorer: Virat Kohli, India (296 runs)

Top wicket taker: Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka (15 Wickets)

Squads of full member nations

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.