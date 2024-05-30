T20 World Cup: Can India buck an imperfect past in the West Indies?

It’s now time for India to delve into bit of a journey to the unknown as they begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup in less than a week’s time. If Rohit Sharma’s men are not used to playing on drop-down pitches like in the US where they play all four of their group league matches, they only have bitter memories of the Caribbean in any format of the World Cup.

Not many perhaps remember their dismal campaign in the 2010 World T20 in the West Indies, the third edition of the event, where Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men lost all three of their Super Eight matches against Sri Lanka, West Indies and Australia respectively to crash out of the tournament. England, under Paul Collingwood, won their first major ICC trophy on that occasion when Kevin Pietersen was in imperious form to emerge as the Player of the Tournament.

That was barely three years after the debacle of their 2007 campaign in the 50-overs World Cup in the Caribbean, the memories of which still possibly rankle the current head coach Rahul Dravid. The later, then the captain, led a team of galacticos but started with an upset at the hands of Bangladesh and bid adieu to the tournament from the league stages – something which had seriously dented the TV viewership for the rest of the tournament.

The track record of the two past Cup campaigns in the Caribbean may be raked up in the pre-match press conferences before Rohit, who was a part of the 2010 squad, but it need not ideally pose any baggage this time around. The national selectors have, after flirting with the plan of turning a new leaf with their T20 team for the last couple of years, fallen back on the old guard – giving Rohit and Virat Kohli one more shot to bow out of the shortest format in a blaze of glory.