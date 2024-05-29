ICC T20 World Cup: Know your associate member countries in the mega event

Barely has the IPL ended, and the countdown for the T20 World Cup has begun, The bi-annual event is turning a corner as it’s really going global this time from 2 to 29 June – having 20 teams in the fray for the first time and action moving to the US (alongwith the Caribbean) to tap the biggest diaspora market for the game.

The T20 format, as always, lends itself to unpredictability – and one need not go beyond the recent US-Bangladesh series to seek testimony to that. Co-hosts US, an associate member comprising mostly of expat cricketers and few familiar faces like former Black Cap Corey Anderson, embarrassed the experienced Bangladesh squad to win the three-match series 2-1.

It will, hence, not be far-fetched to expect more such upsets over the next month. Here’s a look at thumbnail sketches of the associate member teams as one doesn’t know who can spring a surprise on a given day:

USA

Co-hosts USA make their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup debut in 2024 with an opening match against rivals, Canada, in Texas the perfect way to announce themselves. It has been a rapid rise since a first T20I against the UAE only five years ago, but American cricket has gone from strength to strength since then, with their first victories coming against the Cayman Islands later that year.

A first win against a Test nation came with victory over Ireland in 2021, something they will look to repeat in the World Cup group stage when they meet in Lauderhill.

One to watch: Batter Aaron Jones will again form the bedrock of the batting line-up. The New Yorker boasts an ODI high score of unbeaten 123 and will be key to American fortunes.

Canada

Canada are set for their World T20 debut but they are no strangers to the global stage having appeared at four ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups, most recently in 2011. They have never been beyond the group stage but will be determined to spring a surprise and do so this time around on North American soil after booking their place with victory in the Americas Qualifier.

One to watch: Allrounder Harsh Thaker has the ability to win matches for Canada with bat or ball in hand. The 26-year-old has impressed in both limited overs formats in the past year and will be determined to step up to the plate this summer.