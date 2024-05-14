Is it curtains for the Rahul Dravid era after T20 World Cup?

Is the Rahul Dravid era at the helm of Indian cricket finally ending after the T20 World Cup in June? A BCCI advisory, rather late in the evening on Monday, released an advertisement for the post of head coach of Indian men’s cricket team – and one of the trending topics over next few days will be: after Dravid who?

There is, of course, a big rider in this as the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who announced their plans for a complete overhaul of the coaching staff few days back – told the media that Dravid is free to apply afresh but there would be no automatic extension. The Indian batting legend, whose initial two-year tenure ended with a heartbreaking runners-up finish in the 50-overs World Cup, was offered a six-month extension till the end of World T20 in the US and Caribbean in June.

The last time there was a change at the helm right at the end of a World Cup was after the 2021 World T20 in UAE, where India crashed out of the group stages, but the difference is that the then incumbent Ravi Shastri said he was not interested in renewal while Virat Kohli had also announced plans to step down from T20 captaincy at the end of the tournament. Dravid, on the other hand, has the onerous task of ending a ICC trophy drought next month – which remains a glaring shortcoming of his tenure.

An educated guess is Dravid may not be interested in carrying on with the high-pressure, living-out-of-the-suitcase life any more. The BCCI, as of now, is thinking long term as the new head coach will have a three-year tenure from 1 July 2024, to 31 December 2027 – essentially meaning till the end of the next ODI World Cup. There will be wholesale changes in the support staff as well as the new head coach’s job brief says: ‘’Head Coach will lead a team of specialist coaches and support staff and will be responsible for defining their roles, performance and ongoing development. The Head Coach will be responsible for reviewing, maintaining and enforcing the disciplinary codes within the Indian men’s team.’’