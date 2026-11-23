A case of so-near-yet-so-far? That is how the Indian camp is likely to look back on it after missing a golden opportunity to close out the first Test against New Zealand – a result that has left their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final looking rather bleak.

What makes it even more frustrating for Shubman Gill & Co is that they dropped eight points and remain stuck in fourth place, with South Africa, Australia and New Zealand occupying the top three spots. This, despite a record-breaking batting performance that saw them pile up 720 for nine declared and a relatively inexperienced new-ball attack restrict the hosts to 368 all out within the first two days.

In the pre-WTC days, such a draw would have earned India plenty of brownie points, considering that their last Test win in that part of the world came 17 years ago. India have played three Test series in New Zealand since then, with some stellar names featuring in the playing XIs, but a victory has remained elusive. Historians of the game also point out that on two previous occasions – in Sydney in 2004 and Colombo in 2010 – India posted 700-plus totals but failed to win the Tests.