No climate for cricket: Global warming turns the heat on players

The recently concluded men’s Cricket World Cup in India reached record audiences.

But there was one thing the organisers did not want those viewers to see (other than India’s defeat by Australia in the final): cricket’s own climate crisis.

Along with battling heat and humidity, players were forced to contend with unhealthy air created by pollutants from vehicles, factories and construction, and aggravated by increased temperatures in 20 of the 47 matches.

As Indian captain Rohit Sharma remarked, “It is not ideal and everyone knows that.”

The United Nations describes the threat more forcefully. Secretary-general António Guterres has warned that the world is on a “catastrophic path” to a “hellish future”. It is a future that threatens the very viability of cricket.

Cricket and the climate crisis

As an outdoor summer game in which the natural environment plays a unique role, cricket is perhaps the pitch sport most at risk from a changing climate.

Increased temperatures and heatwaves threaten the safety of players and spectators, as well as the preparation and maintenance of playing surfaces.