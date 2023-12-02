T20 World Cup 2024: Will it be cricket’s first global affair in true sense?

Uganda, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, USA, Oman… Doesn’t quite sound like a line-up for a cricket World Cup. But then, the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by the West Indies and USA, promises to be like none before.

For a long time, the term ‘globalisation’ has become a well-worn cliché in the cricket fraternity. There have been the odd sparks from associate countries — with the remarkable journey of Afghanistan coming close to being a gamechanger — but the sport has remained a preserve of its aristocracy over the years.

Constant tinkering with the number of teams and the formats of both the 50-over World Cup as well as World T20 also brought to the fore the ambivalence of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport's global governing body, about throwing the game open in the true sense of the term.

This time, though, they have got the plot right as there is a window of opportunity with the huge untapped market in co-hosts USA. Along with are the Caribbeans, re-entering the frame 17 years after staging a somewhat forgettable 50-over showpiece.