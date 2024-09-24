No home, no problem for Afghans as they keep chasing a dream

Barely a week ago, the Afghanistan team was waiting patiently at Noida – waiting for the rains to clear and the ground to dry up for their one-off Test to start against New Zealand. The next stop was Sharjah, their second ‘home’ in more senses than one, where they made history with a 2-1 ODI series win against a powerful South Africa in their first-ever bilateral series.

It has brought the cricket fraternity up on it’s feet again but then, one is almost used to expect the unexpected from the bravehearts in recent years. No home venue, growing resistance among a section of the current regime against the game which threatens their bilateral ties and the journeyman cricketers plying their trade in the franchise leagues rather than in camps – nothing has stood in the way of Afghanistan’s soaring stocks in white ball cricket in recent times.

If their prowess in T20s was the calling card with Afghans making the semis of last World T20 – the improvement Afghanistan showed in their approach in the 50-overs game in the ICC World Cup last year meant the team was finally ready to bridge the gap between the lip and the cup. Their first-ever series win against a top-five team like the Proteas (ranked No.3), semi-finalists in the ICC showpiece in India, was an ample evidence of that.

Champions Trophy debut

They will be taking their first bow in ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year after having finished sixth in the last 50-overs World Cup, pipping the likes of former world champions Sri Lanka.

The most astounding of their two wins came in the second ODI which the Afghans won by a whopping 177-run margin, their highest in international cricket. Their previous best margins had come against teams which were, by an large, on an even keel like Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Ireland but it was a clinical Afghanistan who rode on a century by the dashing Ramanullah Gurbaz and a fifer by Rashid Khan.