No Tests, but is Shami still nursing hopes for a last hurrah in white ball?

The retirement of Mohammed Shami from Test cricket late on Friday evening – more than three years after he played his last Test against Australia at The Oval in 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final – is more of a symbolic move. The three formats of the game now sees the top cricketers phasing out their retirements and hence the day after, the talk in the air is whether the veteran paceman still nurses hopes for one last hurrah at the 2027 World Cup.

Why not, one may ask as the 36-year-old may gently remind the powers that-be that he was the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 showpiece at home with 24 wickets – despite playing only seven matches of the 11 till the final. If the two batting mainstays during India’s dream run to the final in that edition: topscorer Virat Kohli and second highest rungetter Rohit Sharma can be very much on Gautam Gambhir’s plans for the campaign despite them being on the wrong side of 30s, Shami had done enough to stake a claim.

However, it’s different strokes for different folks in Indian cricket as the team management has apparently decided to move on from Shami – while a similar gameplan may be emerging around the utility man Ravindra Jadeja for the ODIs. Now that he has cut his ties with the red ball (where Shami is India’s sixth most successful pacer with 229 wickets from 64 Tests), it’s unlikely that the reticent man will speak his mind – for he has been snubbed on far too many occasions over last two seasons despite proving his match fitness and form.