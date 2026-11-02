Shami: At peace with himself as big brother of Bengal pace attack

Mohammed Shami picks up two wickets as Bengal fight back against Maharashtra at Eden Gardens.

The veteran pacer has taken 12 wickets in three Ranji Trophy matches so far.

Despite his impressive form, Shami remains out of India's plans for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

Mohammed Shami has now got used to a life of performing without expectations. While his rant against Ajit Agarkar, the erstwhile chief selector who had questioned his fitness levels last season, kicked up enough dust, the seasoned pace ace has now settled into the role of big brother in Bengal's pace pack in first-class cricket.

And yes, he is doing a good job of it. With the dice loaded in favour of visiting Maharashtra, who had skittled Bengal out for a paltry 143 in just 36.5 overs, the 36-year-old brought his state back into the match, picking up both the wickets to fall under testing conditions at Eden Gardens.

One of the victims was Prithvi Shaw, the out-of-favour India opener, who hung his bat out to Shami as the delivery held its line and pegged back the off stump.

Shami was on a hat-trick when he trapped Digvijay Patil in front of the stumps, though the batter could perhaps have been given the benefit of the doubt, with the ball's trajectory appearing a shade high when it struck his pads. Ankit Bawne, a veteran of the Maharashtra side, kept the next delivery away, but by then Shami had his tail up. Poor light eventually halted proceedings.