NZ Test: Why did Jasprit Bumrah change his run-up at Hagley Oval?
Viral video clip sparks chatter if it’s a move by the pace ace to seek variation or protection against injury
It had been an evenly contested first day at Hagley Oval in Christchurch with once again the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI dominating the cricketing circles. However, what went viral was a collage of two videos which shows Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pace warhead, bringing about a noticeable change to his run-up between the first and second Tests.
While he went wicketless throughout the day, Bumrah was spot-on to finish with figures of 19.0-37-0 and an economy rate of 1.95. Akash Deep looked the pick of the bowlers as he alongwith Anshul Kamboj and debutant Gurnoor Brar shared four of the five wickets to fall, but it was the way Bumrah tweaked his run-up to the crease and the delivery stride that got everyone talking.
The clip from first Test (see photo) shows him beginning his run-up with both hands clutching the ball near the belly, which would be followed by a stutter and the trademark release with the hyper-extension of his elbow, which has kept batters around the world guessing. This morning when he came back after a barren first spell, Bumrah had his hands apart in a more conventional manner with the ball by his side and the body possibly a shade more front-on at the time of release but the delivery and follow through stayed very much the same.
At the outset, observers suggested the tweak may be aimed at making his gather and transition into the delivery stride smoother, especially since his speed dropped late in the day. There has been no official confirmation from the pace ace himself while the other qualified person would be bowling Morne Morkel himself on whether Bumrah was working on a variation. Come Day II, a clearer picture may emerge as his legion of fans would be curious to know whether it’s going to stay – or if it has any corelation to the workload issues which had always been an area of concern.
Asked about it after day’s play, Akash Deep said: ‘’Well, he is Jasprit Bumrah and when he does it, there must be some reason.’’ The Bengal pace bowler also confirmed that Bumrah had been working with the new run-up in the practice sessions as well.
Incidentally, like all great fast bowlers who has battled back injuries, the 32-year-old has also tinkered with his action before. After his comeback from back surgery in 2023 which saw the emergence of Bumrah 2.0, PTI quoted an unnamed NCA Level III coach who said Bumrah had added two or three strides to his run-up and lengthened his follow through. The coach read it as an attempt to build momentum and reduce strain on the back – as his action with not adequate load-up is believed to have put extra pressure on the body.
Much as he may have remained wicketless for a day, Bumrah looked happy playing the mentor to an inexperienced seam attack – what with Siraj in the dugout. If he was directing Akash Deep on his line one moment, he was helping Anshul Kamboj set fields or wrapping an arm over debutant Gurnoor Brar like an elder brother would.
For now, the video has only given cricket fans something to discuss. There is enough support system available around Bumrah – from former pace bowlers (touring selector R.P. Singh being one of them) to biomechanic experts while Bumrah himself is an epitome of a thinking cricketer. Soon after breaking down from acting as the workhorse in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, he decided not to play a full five-Test series in England.
Let’s wait and watch…