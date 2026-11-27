It had been an evenly contested first day at Hagley Oval in Christchurch with once again the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI dominating the cricketing circles. However, what went viral was a collage of two videos which shows Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pace warhead, bringing about a noticeable change to his run-up between the first and second Tests.

While he went wicketless throughout the day, Bumrah was spot-on to finish with figures of 19.0-37-0 and an economy rate of 1.95. Akash Deep looked the pick of the bowlers as he alongwith Anshul Kamboj and debutant Gurnoor Brar shared four of the five wickets to fall, but it was the way Bumrah tweaked his run-up to the crease and the delivery stride that got everyone talking.

The clip from first Test (see photo) shows him beginning his run-up with both hands clutching the ball near the belly, which would be followed by a stutter and the trademark release with the hyper-extension of his elbow, which has kept batters around the world guessing. This morning when he came back after a barren first spell, Bumrah had his hands apart in a more conventional manner with the ball by his side and the body possibly a shade more front-on at the time of release but the delivery and follow through stayed very much the same.