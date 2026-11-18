Given the extensive nature of this ongoing series where India played five ODIs after a long time, the Indian team management had shown the right intent by pulling out the Test specialists like Gill and KL Rahul from the squad after the first three ODIs to help them focus on the bigger task at hand.

A win in the upcoming Test series will not only help them claw their way up from the fourth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) table, but also throw open up their chances of qualifying for the final after 2023.

Asked what would be the immediate area of concern for the Indian batters in general, and Gill in particular at Basin Reserve, Kane said: ‘’Strong crosswinds can sometimes even disrupt a batter’s stance. It is therefore important to be prepared for them.

A batter must also understand which direction the wind is blowing in. If the wind is blowing against the bowler, the ball may arrive more slowly from one end than from the other.’’

Advising the batters of both teams, Williamson said there was no need to make major changes to their technique for this. ‘’Balance is the most important thing in batting. Strong winds can be dealt with only by remaining calm and balanced at the crease,’’ he offered.

Will the New Zealand tour hence be the biggest challenge of Gill’s career?

Kane, who not so long back was a part of the 'Big Four' debate along with Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Joe Root, said: ‘’He and the entire team performed very well in England. I am excited to watch him bat in New Zealand conditions. He is a world class batter and I am sure he will thoroughly enjoy batting here.’’

Speaking ahead of the Test series on Tuesday, Gill said while the tourists were happy to have won both the white ball series in such testing conditions, prevailing in the Test series would be the top priority for them. ‘’Very happy that we were able to win the T20 and the ODI series. Nothing like it if we are able to win the Test series as well. It will be a perfect tour,” Gill said.