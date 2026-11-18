NZ Tests: How Kane Williamson helped Shubman Gill get ready for the series
Former Kiwi captain cautions the visiting batters of strong crosswinds at first Test at Basin Reserve
The last time India secured a Test victory in New Zealand was 18 years back – by a 10-wicket margin in Hamilton and it happens to be their only one in last 50 years. They had, in between, managed to win back-to-back away series even Down Under but couldn’t crack the code of green surfaces and strong windy conditions in the scenic country.
The odds are hence daunting but Shubman Gill, the Test skipper, is leaving no stones unturned to ensure that he puts his best forward against the likes of Matt Henry & Co. If the transformation in his game in tackling the English conditions in his debut as captain last year had left all surprised (Gill had amassed 754 runs as India drew the series 2-2), he had done his homework this time under the best possible option – Kane Williamson.
In a recent interview, the former New Zealand batter and their highest rungetter in international cricket revealed that Gill alongwith new pace bowler Gurnoor Brar – both his former teammates at IPL franchise Gujarat Titans – had trained with him for few days ahead of the ODI series.
Calling Gill a ‘true student’ of the game, Kane felt that the India captain has shown a remarkable hunger to learn and adapt under all conditions and keeps in touch with him off and on.
Given the extensive nature of this ongoing series where India played five ODIs after a long time, the Indian team management had shown the right intent by pulling out the Test specialists like Gill and KL Rahul from the squad after the first three ODIs to help them focus on the bigger task at hand.
A win in the upcoming Test series will not only help them claw their way up from the fourth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) table, but also throw open up their chances of qualifying for the final after 2023.
Asked what would be the immediate area of concern for the Indian batters in general, and Gill in particular at Basin Reserve, Kane said: ‘’Strong crosswinds can sometimes even disrupt a batter’s stance. It is therefore important to be prepared for them.
A batter must also understand which direction the wind is blowing in. If the wind is blowing against the bowler, the ball may arrive more slowly from one end than from the other.’’
Advising the batters of both teams, Williamson said there was no need to make major changes to their technique for this. ‘’Balance is the most important thing in batting. Strong winds can be dealt with only by remaining calm and balanced at the crease,’’ he offered.
Will the New Zealand tour hence be the biggest challenge of Gill’s career?
Kane, who not so long back was a part of the 'Big Four' debate along with Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Joe Root, said: ‘’He and the entire team performed very well in England. I am excited to watch him bat in New Zealand conditions. He is a world class batter and I am sure he will thoroughly enjoy batting here.’’
Speaking ahead of the Test series on Tuesday, Gill said while the tourists were happy to have won both the white ball series in such testing conditions, prevailing in the Test series would be the top priority for them. ‘’Very happy that we were able to win the T20 and the ODI series. Nothing like it if we are able to win the Test series as well. It will be a perfect tour,” Gill said.
The conspicuously green surface at Basin Reserve had been a top topic among the travelling media for the last few days. Gill gave enough indication that they would like to fight fire with fire and are likely to go in with a four-pronged pace attack - for which there are six options to choose from. While Jasprit Bumrah is back in fray as the leader of the pack, experienced Mohammed Siraj selects himself for his ability to bowl the long spells.
The others at India’s disposal are Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj. Gill called it a happy headache but insisted that they are looking for bowlers who hit the deck hard in order to create ample chances once the ball gets old and stops seaming around. It’s a no-brainer that the margin of error is limited in a two-Test series and hence, gaining the initiative on first day of the Test is of great importance.
Catch the match
1st Test: New Zealand vs India
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Time: 3.30 am IST