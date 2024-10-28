NZ series: Let IPL retention not detract the focus from India’s woes
India stars need to focus on series-specific preparation to avoid such humiliation as against the Kiwis
It’s been well over 48 hours that Rohit Sharma & Co have succumbed to their first Test series defeat at home in 12 years. Well, it’s not quite a national tragedy – but what strikes a somewhat discordant note that is the hype over the upcoming IPL retentions at this stage rather than a serious soul searching.
There seems to be almost a warped sense of priority among the most of the former cricketers-turned-TV pundits or YouTube bloggers who are going hammer and tongs about whether a Rohit Sharma or Rishabh Pant will put themselves up for bidding – and, of course, the astronomical prices they are going to fetch. The full list of retentions, the cut-off date for which is this Thursday (31 October), will be announced by the official broadcasters – converting it into an additional spectacle.
It’s no secret that with time, the IPL has become the biggest cash cow for the richest cricket body of the world – and one has seen to what length the BCCI is ready to go for it to protect the property during the pandemic for two years. Sourav Ganguly, the then BCCI president, had gone on record in 2020 that a cancellation of IPL would mean a loss to the tune of Rs 4000 crores for them. No wonder, the focus will automatically shift towards the retention and then the mega auction later this year (which could possibly be held in the Middle East again) while the India-Australia series will then be on Down Under.
Smugness and overconfidence
That’s the nature of the beast, one can argue, but it once again points a finger at the air of smugness and overconfidence with which Indian cricket is run these days. Take the demanding schedule of 10 Tests being lined up for India now (two against Bangladesh & three versus New Zealand at home; five in Australia) – the so called build-up for the Oz series started even before the Bangladesh series, giving an impression that the two series in between didn’t exist.
When the hosts opted for a livelier track against Bangladesh in Kanpur and wrapped up the rain-affected Test in two days, one gloated about their fearless approach while there was hardly any talk of preparation for the New Zealand series. Despite the domestic season kicking off by then, the Big Two of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not interested in spending some crease time there - despite the fact that both have stopped playing one of the formats in international cricket.
Kohli, who shuttles between India and UK between the international fixtures these days, joined the squad in Bengaluru three days before the Test. While the champion batter will be hurting the most after being flummoxed by the left-arm spin of Mitchell Santner in Pune, Anil Kumble said on air that even ‘one of two innings’ in domestic cricket would have helped him get into his groove.
For the record, Kohli was last seen in domestic red ball cricket in 2012 – that’s before he consolidated his place in the Test squad, while skipper Rohit did so in 2015-2016. Like it or not, it reminds one of Ramachandra Guha, the noted cricket historian and columnist, who raised a voice of protest against the ‘superstar culture’ in Indian cricket not too many years back as he stepped down from the Supreme Court appointed CoA (Committee of Administrators) panel.
Rohit’s contention that one poor series after a sequence of 18 unbeaten ones may be tenable but ill-timed, but how does one account for their lack of preparedness? The New Zealanders, who missed Kane Williamson – their best player of spin in the first two Tests – had roped in Sri Lankan legend Rangana Herath for the longish tour of the sub-continent as a spin bowling coach and hired former Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour as a consultant for a short stint.
They were drubbed 2-0 by Sri Lanka at latter’s home alright, but looked well prepared on the art of coping with Ravi Ashwin & Co. Rachin Ravindra, their emerging star, had reportedly been camping at the Chennai Super Kings Academy in September to hone his skills against the spinners. Stories of such season-specific planning is now rare in Indian cricket in an era where the dugout is full of specialised coaches.
Now that a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final has suddenly become uncertain with them having to win at least four of the remaining six Tests (and not wait for other results) – a different Rohit Sharma & Co need to turn up soon. One learns that head coach Gautam Gambhir has now made two full practice sessions mandatory before the third Test against Kiwis from 1st November, and that's a good start!
