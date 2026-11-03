ODI series: Big Two in focus again as testing conditions await them in NZ

The hype around any ODI fixture for India for the past year has, inevitably, centred around the Big Two of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. It’s going to be no different this time when the Men in Blue take on New Zealand in the first of a full five-match series in Auckland on Wednesday.

The ODI format may still offer the definitive big prize in the sport with the ICC World Cup, but the harsh reality is it now survives more as a distant cousin to the T20Is and the Tests. The usual argument is that the money lies in the shortest format while the Tests resonate with their romance, which has resulted in usually truncated bilateral affairs in 50-overs these days. A glaring example: the last time India played in a five-match ODI series was back in 2018-19 in the run-up to the 2019 ICC World Cup.

There is another World Cup in a year’s time in South Africa but for now, it’s suffice to say that a full five-match series should make for the ebb and flow – as evident in the T20I series which ended on Sunday. India may have upheld it’s billing as back-to-back World T20 champions with a 3-2 series win, but fact remains there was not much to choose from between the two teams barring the third T20I where Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went on a rampage.