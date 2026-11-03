ODI series: Big Two in focus again as testing conditions await them in NZ
Rare five-match ODI series, first for India since 2018-29, may offer more ebb and flow
The hype around any ODI fixture for India for the past year has, inevitably, centred around the Big Two of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. It’s going to be no different this time when the Men in Blue take on New Zealand in the first of a full five-match series in Auckland on Wednesday.
The ODI format may still offer the definitive big prize in the sport with the ICC World Cup, but the harsh reality is it now survives more as a distant cousin to the T20Is and the Tests. The usual argument is that the money lies in the shortest format while the Tests resonate with their romance, which has resulted in usually truncated bilateral affairs in 50-overs these days. A glaring example: the last time India played in a five-match ODI series was back in 2018-19 in the run-up to the 2019 ICC World Cup.
There is another World Cup in a year’s time in South Africa but for now, it’s suffice to say that a full five-match series should make for the ebb and flow – as evident in the T20I series which ended on Sunday. India may have upheld it’s billing as back-to-back World T20 champions with a 3-2 series win, but fact remains there was not much to choose from between the two teams barring the third T20I where Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went on a rampage.
There is a new perception gaining ground, especially after Ajit Agarkar’s exit as the chairman of selectors, that the Ro-Ko combination is now very much a part of the management’s plans for the 2027 World Cup. Kohli, who is now batting at a career-high strike rate of 117.84, has been in rapturous form in the format, having scored three fifties and two hundreds in his nine innings this year.
Earlier this year when India hosted New Zealand, Kohli scored 93, 23 and 124, helping the hosts secure a dominant 2-1 series win. However, batting in New Zealand can be a different beast where the bounce is higher and batters have to keep an eye on the wind while attempting aerial shots.
In New Zealand’s last three ODI series at home, a total of 300 was crossed only once. The hosts smashed 344 against Pakistan in 2025, which should give an indication of what the conditions can offer.
If Virat is the engine of the team, Rohit Sharma has more often than not been the spark to light the fuse. During his captaincy, Rohit was primarily concerned with rapid starts where his sole focus was on handing over the baton to the middle order after dismantling the bowlers’ confidence in the first 10 overs. However, there has been a subtle change in the Hitman’s approach in his avatar as purely as a batter - where the former captain has been more focused on providing a steady start rather than an explosive one, often playing the anchor role at the top.
Emphasising on the shot selection in New Zealand, Gill said ahead of the game: ‘’You have to be really precise with your shot-making. You have to be really on top of your game to be able to score against someone who is 140 [kph]-plus, who is 6'1", 6'2", 6'3". And there is a lot more risk when you are trying to score freely [against] that kind of bowler.’’
Mitchell Santner, who will be missing out on experienced opener Devon Conway and apinning allrounder Rachin Ravindra due to injuries, said: ‘’Virat Kohli is an anchor for them. Shubman Gill has been outstanding. Their role is to go pretty hard at the top and then set up a good score in the middle and let their power come in at the end,’’ he added.
Catch the match
First ODI: NZ vs India
Auckland, 7.30 am IST