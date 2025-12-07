ODI series: How are Ro-Ko running riot despite playing just one format?

There is no denying the fact that the quick turnaround with a 2-1 series win, right on the back of a clean sweep by the Proteas in Tests, has helped divert attention from the shortcomings of the longer format. It is obvious that with nearly two years still to go for the ODI showpiece in South Africa, Gambhir & Co will want to create a pool of 20-25 players for the same but the uneasy coexistence that now prevails in the dressing room does not augur well for the Men in Blue.

The current run of form for the big guns may be too good to last forever, but if the two ODI series Down Under and against South Africa have proved anything, these two men with nothing left to prove to anybody are mentally steeling themselves up for one last go at the ODI World Cup.

It’s a different issue as to whether they can lay their hands on the prized trophy as professional sport does not guarantee fairytale endings, but they are showing the intent to meet the requirement as much as possible.

The difference in the art of batsmanship in red ball cricket and white is like chalk-and-cheese, but Rohit’s fluency in Australia made one difficult to believe that he was the same batter who had been scratching around for an aggregate of 31 runs from six innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this week.

The fact that Rohit had lost 10 kgs in the run-up to Australia tour, a result of strict discipline and monitoring under the guidance of friend Abhishek Nayar, made him lighter on his feet and it certainly helped him get lighter on his feet while batting. While getting in top physical shape is one aspect of it, the muscle memory and match awareness allows the pair to dominate in a way which makes the younger generation gape at them with admiration.