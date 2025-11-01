ODI World Cup: Can the Women in Blue be third time lucky tomorrow?

The air of anticipation is hard to miss as it’s time for the ICC Women’s World Cup final between hosts India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The miracle of a chase against the mighty Aussies have brought Harmanpreet Kaur & Co on the cusp of history, while the bigger picture is women’s ODI cricket will have a new champion come late evening tomorrow.

Can the resilient lot of Women in Blue prove to be third time lucky as India had been in two finals in 2005 and 2017 but failed to go over the line? Or will it be Laura Wolvaardt’s bunch who stunned their nemesis England in the semi-final – after having been all out for a paltry 69 against the same opponents in a league game earlier?

A former India women’s team coach, who had been at the helm when the Women in Blue ended as runners-up in the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia, had no qualms about saying the advantage rests with India.

‘’It’s advantage India, there are no two ways about it – given the final coming on the back of two fantastic wins,’’ remarked Woorkeri Raman, the former India opener who had been a coach of the Women in Blue for two and-a-half years between 2018 and 2021. ‘’I am very optimistic about history being made tomorrow. Now that they have beaten Australia, considered almost an near impossible task in the knockout stages, there is no stopping them and given the quality of cricket they have been playing,’’ he said.