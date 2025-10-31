Jemimah: How unshakeable faith helped her become a national hero

Jemimah’s membership was an honorary one — given in recognition of her achievements as an international cricketer. However, the allegation was enough to provoke a section of Hindutva commentators form a bandwagon against her, with faceless trolls on social media calling for her to be gangraped.

There were multiple interviews of Gymkhana leaders saying they took a spontaneous decision to revoke her membership after the objections. Most seemed to say Ivan had booked the community hall for the events, indicating that the process happened according to the Gymkhana’s rules.

A report in Wire.in now quotes fact-checker and Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair as saying that even at the height of the controversy, the Times of India had reported on how the club’s president Vivek Devnani had denied these allegations and said it was a product of factionalism in the club ahead of its elections. Now, with Jemimah the toast of the Indian cricketing fraternity, the irony was lost on few who recorded the vilification campaign she underwent earlier.

How did Jemimah, known in cricketing circles for her infectious smile and humility, manage to deal with all the trauma? A lot of her response was possibly hidden in her reply as she said at the post-match presentation: “I want to thank Jesus — I could not do this on my own. I want to thank my mom, dad, coach and every single person who believed in me.”

There was certainly more to it when a tearful Jemimah buried her face in dad Ivan’s chest — which made for such a priceless frame after the game.