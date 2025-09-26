Pakistan down Bangladesh, book maiden Asia Cup final clash with India

Pakistan’s bowlers rose to the occasion when it mattered most, defending a modest 135 to beat Bangladesh by 11 runs in the Super 4s on Thursday, 25 September, and storm into their first-ever Asia Cup final against arch-rivals India.

Bangladesh, chasing 136, faltered despite getting close in the end, finishing at 124 for nine in their 20 overs. The chase was derailed early by Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/17), who struck twice in the powerplay with a fiery opening spell. Haris Rauf (3/23) then dismissed danger-man Saif Hassan (18) after two sixes had given Bangladesh a glimmer of hope, and later cleaned up the tail with raw pace to seal the contest.

The middle overs belonged to Pakistan’s spinners. Off-spinner Saim Ayub (2/16), left-arm orthodox Mohammad Nawaz (1/14) and leggie Abrar Ahmed (0/23) throttled the scoring and tied the batters in knots.