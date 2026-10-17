Power hitting, fielding to be priority for new captain Smriti Mandhana

The reign of Smriti Mandhana as fulltime India captain in all formats may have begun on a low key on Friday—but one of the leading lights of women’s cricket has a long term plan for her team. It’s been an unusually long wait for someone as capable of leading by example, but the 31-year-old now wants to build on a few areas like professionalism, power-hitting and fielding.

Smriti & Co did look a bit ragged in their first-ever clash against Zimbabwe—struggling to overpower the Africans by four wickets while chasing a modest target of 115 in the first of the three-match T20I series in Raipur. The second match is scheduled on Sunday while the ODI series which follows it will have all it’s matches in Vadodara.

The T20 series, meanwhile, will give Smriti a chance to begin preparing the team for the ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027, to be held in India. India has six T20I matches, three against Zimbabwe and three against South Africa before the Champions Trophy, in addition to the Women's Premier League (WPL) early next year.