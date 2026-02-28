Ranji Trophy: Jammu & Kashmir saga not a fairytale, but a battle against odds

The real spirit of the team, however, lay in the manner unheralded names like Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal and of course the talented allrounder Abdul Samad laid the foundation for the team’s battle against a quality attack on a surface where first innings was destined to play the key role. And yes, no ode to this J & K side can be complete without a mention of the role skipper Paras Dogra and chief coach Ajay Sharma played in the team’s rise to the summit.

The 42-year-old Dogra may not be exactly your image of a Captain Courageous, but he fitted the bill to be the leader of a side like this after his long stints with Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry. Only the second batter after Wasim Jaffer to compile more than 10,000 runs in Ranji history, Dogra looked ungainly against the Karnataka pace attack led by a nippy Prasiddh Krishna – but knew how important his presence was in cobbling together a substantial first innings total.

Sharma's redemption

The contribution of Ajay Sharma, the hardened former India allrounder, in their dugout for the past four years had also played it’s part. It’s been a part of the J & K cricket’s folklore as to how the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi had invested his time and soul in their cricket from 2011 or the involvement shown by Irfan Pathan during his stay as mentor.

However, for Sharma – whose name got embroiled in the match-fixing episode which engulfed Indian cricket in the late ‘90s along with big names like Mohammed Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja – it’s been possibly an hour of redemption. After being cleared by Delhi court of all charges in 2014, the 61-year-old Sharma took a fresh guard in coaching in various capacities with the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Delhi team and finally J & K.

The Ranji title as coach will surely be a fitting tribute to his status as a domestic stalwart who knows what it takes to succeed in marathon tournaments. As for J & K, the demands for the cricketers will be simple – a place under the sun and a few more stadia than only two which they had been managing with for more than 50 years!