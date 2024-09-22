Rishabh Pant: Battle-ready for India’s Test rigour in months ahead

There were no real surprises in the fact that India eventually dismantled Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test in Chennai on Sunday. It was the culmination of a number of standout acts from local hero Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, the pace attack, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant – but it’s the later who captured the imagination like none.

It’s not really about the effortless 109, Pant’s sixth century in 34 Tests which helped him equal his inspiration Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s number of tons from 90-odd Tests, but the quiet appreciation of how the 26-year-old defeated death to script one of the most improbable comebacks in his sport this year. If there was a seed of doubt as to whether he could last the rigour of the longer format – after having returned in the IPL and the T20 World Cup – Rishabh dispelled it with the disdain with which he swats those one-handed sixes.

The Rishabh Pant 2.0 seems to be more of a complete package – as he showed time and again with the way he acquitted himself in the No.3 position for his franchise Delhi Capitals, on the challenging tracks of the US and the Caribbean at the World T20 and now Tests. His return on time ahead of the demanding five-Test series in Australia from November will add some real balance and intent for Rohit Sharma’s men – as Rishabh had famously shown when India breached the fortress at the Gabba nearly four years back.