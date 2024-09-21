Pant, Gill smash centuries, India set Bangladesh mammoth 515-run target

India declared their second innings at 287 for four, setting Bangladesh a daunting 515-run target to win the opening Test, in Chennai on Saturday, 21 September.

Resuming at 81/3, India continued their domination on day three with comeback-man Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119 not out) completing their centuries with dominant batting.

Making a splendid return to Test cricket after 634 days following his horrific car crash in December 2022, Pant showcased his trademark strokeplay, bringing up his sixth Test century off just 124 balls.