Ro-Ko: After the Sydney masterclass, what's in store for the two icons?

A day after their masterclass for the unbeaten 168-run stand in Sydney, the uneasy question over the international future of Ro-Ko has come back to haunt their legion of fans again. While the Men in Blue, the T20 World Cup champions, take a fresh guard for the five-match series against Aussies under Suryakumar Yadav from Wednesday, the Big Two will step away from public gaze for the next one month.

An unfamiliar scenario for them, who had been India’s all-format go to batters till June 2024 when they quit the shortest format and then the Tests earlier this year. While Kohli is expected to leave for joining his family in England, Rohit has headed for Mumbai and they will only resurface for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas – starting in Ranchi on 30 November.

The Sydney show, along with Rohit’s gritty 73 in Adelaide, showed that the two veterans are not short on hunger to continue – though it’s too early to talk about their chances to play the 2027 ICC World Cup.

Interestingly, both looked up for the challenge when Adam Gilchrist said on air on Saturday that he wanted to see them in action in the showpiece which can offer Rohit a chance to realise his dream of laying hands on the 50-overs World Cup.