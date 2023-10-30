Rohit Sharma: The man on a mission

It’s stating the obvious to say that Rohit Sharma is a man on a mission in the ongoing World Cup. While his form with the bat so far has been leaving cricket fans at a loss in search of the right imagery, it’s the new no-nonsense, sharp edge in his leadership that convinces one about how keyed up he is to complete an unfinished business with the World Cup.

Take his team’s 100-run demolition of England at Lucknow on Sunday. It’s another matter that the bowlers eventually made it a walk in the park, but when India slipped to 40 for three after batting upfront for the first time in this tournament, the signs seemed a little ominous.

The skipper immediately decelerated and began the repair job with KL Rahul, but did not mince any words in the post-match presentation.

‘’We lost three wickets in the powerplay – which was not an ideal situation at all. We were at least 30 runs short, but the bowlers did the job for us,’’ he sounded a word of caution after receiving the Player of the Match for his 87 under most challenging circumstances.

The skipper has clawed up to fourth position among the top rungetters so far with 393 runs from six innings but for the 36-year-old who is certainly playing his last 50-overs showpiece – individual goals can come later.

A throwback to the 2019 edition shows how personal form, an unstoppable run in the league stages can come for nought when India fell to New Zealand in the semi-final.

The Virat Kohli-led team swept through the first five matches before stumbling to England during a run chase while Rohit had hit a purple patch with five classy centuries. However, to the Indian fan, it was a tournament best remembered for failing to end their jinx in ICC tournaments.