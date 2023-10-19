World Cup Diary: Rohit Sharma’s speeding – a sense of entitlement?

What is common between Rohit Sharma, India’s cricket captain, Cristiano Ronaldo or NBA star LeBron James? No prizes for guessing, all these sports icons have picked up speeding fines sometime or the other.

The news of Rohit being handed three traffic tickets for exceeding the speed limits repeatedly on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway – driving his uber expensive Lamborghini Urus – has gone viral on a day when India is scheduled to take on Bangladesh in its fourth World Cup match. Wrong timing, shall we say, so uncharacteristic of the ‘Hitman’ on the pitch.

The Indian team had a four-day break after their emphatic win over Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday – and Mumbai boy Rohit was en route to Pune to rejoin his teammates ahead of their World Cup match at the MCA Stadium. Police has confirmed the report in Mumbai Mirror that Rohit was driving at staggering speeds, breaching the 200 kmph limit and even reaching up to 215 kmph at certain times. His vehicle has been reprimanded with three online traffic challans.