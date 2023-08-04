A chartered flight and the luxury of being Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Any Virat Kohli post on Instagram creates a buzz and hence, the latest one of him flying back to India in a chartered flight from the West Indies proved no different. The master batter, who looked in good nick in the two-Test series and scored a century in his 500th international appearance for India in Trinidad, posted a few pictures of the solo trip on Thursday – which went viral but not before drawing some flak.

Kohli, who along with Rohit Sharma, was rested from the second and third ODIs (a series which India won 2-1), thanked the Global Air Charter Services which arranged a special flight for the star back to India. However, a section of the Twitterati were not happy as they pointed out the dangerous amount of carbon emissions that occur globally due to chartered flights.

“Good to know Virat takes the environment seriously,’’ tweeted @EddyGecko, the dig clear as the former Indian captain and his wife Anushka Sharma have been serious campaigners for global warming in the past. “A chartered flight? Thought he’d avoid it as he’s so concerned about air pollution, double standards should be called out,’’ posted @dotexe786.