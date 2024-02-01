Shamar Joseph to increase PSL appeal: Peshawar Zalmi owner

Until last Sunday, 28 January, Baracara — a small community in Guyana — was only a dot in the Caribbean Islands. Not any more.

For 24-year-old Shamar Joseph, the toast of world cricket after his seven-wicket haul triggered the heist for the West Indies at the Gabba, is their best-known ambassador now.

Come 17 February, Joseph — who has been roped in by former champions Peshawar Zalmi — will emerge as one of the biggest draws of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The six-team PSL, now in its ninth year, will be playing in Lahore and Karachi, with the final on 18 March.

The other teams in the fray are Islamabad United, the Karachi Kings, the Lahore Qalandars, the Multan Sultans and the Quetta Gladiators.

While speedster Joseph was signed on as a partial replacement for England’s Gus Atkinson (away till 11 March, when the five-match Test series against India will be done), PSL sources said Joseph would now continue till the end of the league. Speaking of what has turned out to be casting coup for them, Zalmi owner Javed Afridi said: ‘’We believe Shamar Joseph's presence will not only fortify Zalmi but also elevate the overall appeal of HBL PSL.’’