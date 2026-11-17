There is always a chance that Sarfaraz Khan, the Mumbai batter who has been given the cold shoulder by the national selectors despite a promising Test debut two years back, may appear to be politically incorrect while talking to the media. At least on a couple of occasions earlier this month, the effervescent Sarfaraz has vented his emotions in interviews when he questioned himself as to why he would be ‘working so hard.’

They make good headlines, but does not really help the 29-year-old’s cause as he has been fighting a perception battle as he continues to be ignored even for the Tests at home. If there were charges of indiscipline held against him in the formative years till the debut against England in 2024, the buzz was that Safaraz had been responsible for some of the dressing room ‘leaks’ as India endured a poor 2024-25 tour of Australia.

There have been occasions when Sarfaraz was part of the Indian dressing room after that, the recent one being a call-up to Sri Lanka straight from the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru—but he never got a game. During an informal chat on the sidelines of Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in Kolkata, the middle order batter seemed more on guard on the expectations of a comeback and left it to destiny.