Sarfaraz Khan: Fighting a perception battle and hoping for the best
You cannot change whatever is in your fate, says the effervescent Mumbai batter on chances of Test comeback
There is always a chance that Sarfaraz Khan, the Mumbai batter who has been given the cold shoulder by the national selectors despite a promising Test debut two years back, may appear to be politically incorrect while talking to the media. At least on a couple of occasions earlier this month, the effervescent Sarfaraz has vented his emotions in interviews when he questioned himself as to why he would be ‘working so hard.’
They make good headlines, but does not really help the 29-year-old’s cause as he has been fighting a perception battle as he continues to be ignored even for the Tests at home. If there were charges of indiscipline held against him in the formative years till the debut against England in 2024, the buzz was that Safaraz had been responsible for some of the dressing room ‘leaks’ as India endured a poor 2024-25 tour of Australia.
There have been occasions when Sarfaraz was part of the Indian dressing room after that, the recent one being a call-up to Sri Lanka straight from the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru—but he never got a game. During an informal chat on the sidelines of Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in Kolkata, the middle order batter seemed more on guard on the expectations of a comeback and left it to destiny.
‘’I have stopped expecting anything as whatever is in your fate, you cannot change. Every season, I only try and come back with whatever is being expected of me—be it losing weight (he was quick to remind that he lost 20 kg this time), improving on the fielding or adding some facets in batting. I will keep on doing the same,’’ said Sarfaraz, who has a staggering average of 63.97 in first class cricket.
The struggle of the Khan brothers—with Sarfaraz and younger brother Musheer being a part of the Mumbai white ball squad—have been well documented in the media. The emotional scenes of him in a tight hug with father and mentor Naushad Khan on receiving his Test cap against England at home is too fresh in memory but the journey has had it’s ups and downs since then. ‘’As you all know, my father has brought us up from nothing and we owe it all to cricket. However, I have realised that expectations can sometimes lead to frustration in you and hence it’s better to focus on improving during the off season and come back as a better version of yourself,’’ he said.
A busy player on the crease, one of Sarfaraz’s assets is the ability to counter spin with a decisive footwork and soft hands—a result of the hard domestic grind he has gone through. Replying to a question on whether he could be one of the best bets in the middle order to counter Nathan Lyon, the master Australian off spinner in the Border Gavaskar Trophy at home early next year, all Sarfaraz said was that he would keep himself ‘ready’.
As for the job at hand, he did a finisher’s job with a fluent 40 to help Mumbai win their second game on the trot in SMAT and they have the third one coming up against Goa on Wednesday. While Suryakumar Yadav had been on song in both matches, the heavyweights are set to receive a serious boost with the arrival of Shreyas Iyer from New Zealand in a few days.
A bigtime admirer of SKY’s batting style, Sarfaraz concluded: ‘’He (Surya) is batting like a God of white ball cricket at the moment. It’s a matter of time before he is called back to the national team again.’’